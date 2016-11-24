Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro secures signature Suhr Shiba Drive ReLoaded pedal

Since Kiko Loureiro joined metal legends Megadeth back in 2015, Suhr's Shiba Drive has been his number one overdrive, and now the guitarist has collaborated with the firm to produce his Signature Shiba Drive ReLoaded.

Since Kiko primarily uses the pedal to boost the front-end of his amps, his signature pedal offers greater clarity and low-end response but retains the amp-like feel of the original, as well as its three-position smooth/high-cut switch.

If those custom laser-etched graphics and modified circuit do it for you, the Kiko Loureiro Signature Shiba Drive ReLoaded is available now for $219.