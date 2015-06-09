10 items every guitarist needs in their gigbag

There are certain items that no guitarist should consider leaving the house without. You can learn this the hard way, obviously, but it's a lot easier to just read our round-up of gigbag essentials. First on the list and leading the charge, it's...

Batteries

At some point in your fledgling career, you’ll be expected to power your pedals with an 18-gang plug adaptor that’s throwing off sparks in a waterlogged basement.

Avoid a bouffant-haired early grave by arming yourself with a bullet-belt of AAs and 9Vs - even if it does make you look like a cross between Rambo and the Duracell Bunny.