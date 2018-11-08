EarthQuaker Devices unearths Black Ash Endangered Fuzz

EarthQuaker Devices has announced the Black Ash Endangered Fuzz, a Tone Bender-derived fuzz/overdrive pedal.
Three controls adjust the tones: volume, fuzz and top, the latter of which adjusts frequencies between 2kHz and 10kHz, handy for pairing the pedal with different pickup types.
EQD is promising sounds that feature an “explosive-yet-detailed treble response, a sturdy and articulate midrange and subterranean bass extension”. Blimey.
The Black Ash is most notable for its collection of rare components, including paper-in-oil capacitors and half-watt carbon composition resistors, which is likely why it’s a limited-edition release, with just 1,500 being produced.
If you fancy getting your hands on one of these, you’d best be quick: the Black Ash is available now for $199/£205. Pop on over to EarthQuaker Devices for more info.