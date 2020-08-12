Darkglass's SQUID is rising from the depths to get you

Finnish rock and metal bass tone specialist Darkglass Electronics has announced a very special 1000 unit Limited Edition outing for one of its best-selling Microtubes distortion pedals.

The snappily monikered Microtubes B7K Ultra V2 Aux-The SQUID takes its name from the suitably sinister, engraved artwork, supplied by Ignacio Bazan Lazcano, and is apparently inspired by a hopefully imaginary "prehistoric creature, a terror of the seas during the first geologic era, unexpectedly frozen and buried in the depth of tectonic plates.

"Thought extinct for millions of years, the Earth’s surface gave way to this mythic cephalopod."

Ahem. Beneath that tentacular backstory and exterior, the Microtubes B7K Ultra V2 Aux-The SQUID is powered by the same Darkglass powerful Microtubes dynamic saturation circuit as the B3K V2 and B7K V2, though this Ultra version adds a four-band equalizer and a dedicated foot switch to engage the overdrive section independently.

See Darkglass Electronics for more details.



Main Features

• Limited Edition - unique artwork from Ignacio Bazan Lazcano

• Microtubes dynamic saturation circuit

• Separate Bypass and Distortion foot-switches - allows use of Distortion and EQ independently

• 4 Band EQ with 6 selectable mid frequencies

• 3,5 mm Aux in and Headphone connections – allows jamming with backing tracks

• Balanced XLR output with ground lift and switchable IR cabinet simulation

• Connect to your PC/Mac to load different Virtual Cabinets (one at a time) via USB and free ‘Darkglass Suite’ software

