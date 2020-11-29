Cyber Monday M1 Macbook Pro deals we didn't think we'd see

Apple's M1 Macs are new - very new - which made us suspect that it was unlikely that they'd be discounted much this Cyber Monday. It turns out that we were wrong, though, as you can save a bit on the MacBook Pro 13-inch.

If you live in the UK, you can save more than £49 on the new silicon-powered Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, with the price coming down from £1,299 to £1,249.97.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch: £1,299 £1,249.97 at Amazon

Save more than £49 on this just-released MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins will inevitably follow suit.View Deal

OK, that’s not a massive saving, but given that this is a brand-new machine that’s garnering stellar reviews, it’s still pretty tempting, particularly as you could have it delivered as early as Sunday 29 November.

US deal hounds, meanwhile, can save even more over at B&H Photo, which is offering a cool $100 off the same machine. The price here is $1,199, down from $1,299.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch: $1,299 $1,199 at B&H Photo

$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available to US customers at B&H Photo.View Deal

Switching to M1 power right now isn’t a great idea for everyone, of course, as there are still compatibility issues to consider, but if you’re looking for your first music computer and want to use either Logic Pro or GarageBand, you’re getting a lot of machine for your money here.

