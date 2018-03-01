Creeper’s Will Gould: my 5 lyrical heroes

Of all the new UK bands to have made a dent in 2017, Southampton’s Creeper have perhaps enjoyed the most memorable year so far.

The theatrical horror punks have been lauded throughout the music press in recent months and hit the top 20 with their debut album back in March.

Their showings at last summer's festivals were an absolute revelation, with hordes of fans packing out the arena for their first-thing-in-the-morning performance. They went and followed that up with a spell on the iconic Warped Tour.

So what is it about this band that has connected with so many fans and critics? Quite simply, the songwriting on that aforementioned debut (and the EPs that preceded it) is absolutely superb.

A cornerstone of the writing is frontman Will Gould’s impactful lyrics - the softly spoken leader has an undeniable knack for penning poetry which connects with his audience.

“I don’t know if I consider myself as a good songwriter,” he counters. “I think everyone is a natural creative and I am just one of them. For me, what constitutes being a good songwriter and lyricist isn’t necessarily what I'm good at as I'm definitely not as good as my favourite lyricists that I will mention in this interview, and I’m not as good as a lot of other people.”

Before quizzing him on his favourite all lyrical heroes, we ask Will want he thinks makes for a great lyric.

“I think it has to come from a true place and it has to be real,” he responds.

“Lyrics have to make you feel something. I saw this band called The Sidekicks. They played this song and it was the inspiration for me to write a song for Creeper. It was called 1840s Jet Fighter Pilot and it was just a guitar and this guy singing. It was like having a bolt of electricity shoot through me.

I think if you worry too much about connecting with people then you will write bad songs

“They were playing in this room with barely anyone else there and the conviction in what he was saying and the little lines just connected with me. That’s the real magic and that is why we do this. When it is done right there is nothing like it. That night I went home and all I could thing about was that song; it changed me. Going to a music venue is like going to a church, in a way.”

Making a connection with an audience is often at the top of every songwriter’s wishlist, but Will reckons that some can place a little too much importance on making that link.

“I think if you worry too much about connecting with people then you will write bad songs. If you just write what is real and you’re true to yourself then that is the way people will connect with it. You have to just write what is real to you and hope that people connect with it. If you start trying to write songs for someone else you might as well just be a songwriter on the radio, and that stuff is of little value.

“It is very strange for me to have people connecting with our lyrics. I love it and I am very proud of it, having that connection with our fan base is the greatest thing we will ever have. But, I’m not sure that I am as deserving of it as our fans would have me believe.”

All of my life I have found catharsis in other people's lyrics

But, while Will plays down the importance of overthinking making a connection, he is under no illusions as to the almighty impact that his lyrics can have.

“All of my life I have found catharsis in other peoples’ lyrics. I have done that from a very young age. The reason I got into music was because I was sad, I was from a broken home as everyone seems to be these days and when you’re in that position a lot of people get lost in music because they find a home and a place.

“When you put a record on it becomes an escape. From a very early age music became an aid to me and I think that's why I’ve stuck with it this long and I haven’t given up.”

With all that in mind, we asked Will to pick out his five favourite lyricists of all time…