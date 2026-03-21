With up to 60% off in Thomann's Spring Sale now is the time to give your pedalboard a spring clean - here are my 8 pedal choices starting at only £9.60!

Spring has sprung, well, nearly, and Thomann is celebrating the only way they know how, with a massive sale, of course. This Spring Sale sees up to 60% off, with over 700 items included. Whether you’re chasing a new axe, dreaming of a fresh amp, or just looking to finally pull the trigger on that piece of gear you’ve had bookmarked for months, now’s the time to dive in.

If you’ve spent any time browsing Thomann’s site, you already know it’s basically a candy store for tone chasers with thousands of products across every category, at prices that won’t break the bank. I know that with a sale this size, it can be genuinely overwhelming to know where to start, so I’ve done the digging for you.

Now, I’m a massive pedal head. I just love stompboxes, and when a sale drops, it’s usually the thing I try to check out first. I find myself adding to, rearranging and reworking my pedalboard more than any guitarist probably should, but I can’t help it. I find that pedals can be unlimited sources of inspiration, with so many cool new sounds to discover.

I’ve hand-picked eight guitar pedals from across the Thomann sale that caught my eye, ranging from lush reverbs and gnarly drives to studio-grade multi-effects. Whether you’re a bedroom noodler or a gigging road warrior, there’s something in here with your name on it.