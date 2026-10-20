“It's so stupid… it changed my voice. Nicotine is so hard to quit. If you're going through it, or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it”: Selena Gomez says that vaping has changed her voice

Another singer has bemoaned the effects of vaping on her voice.

This time it’s the ex-child star, Selena Gomez. Writing on Instagram, the 34-year-old vocalist admitted: “I vaped nicotine a lot, and just so everyone knows, that's somewhat vaped. Nicotine is so hard to quit. And I think I just wanted to say if you're going through it, or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it.”

“It's so stupid and… it changed my voice. So, if you guys don't like listening to my voice, that's totally understandable. I don't mind. Just don't listen to it. Just don't listen."

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However, it seems that Gomez has actually done the sensible thing and kicked her habit: “I am really excited because I stopped and I just hope I can keep it up. It's really hard, but I know if you are going through something you can get through it too. It sucks.”

She is the second female artist this month to admit to a vaping habit. A couple of weeks’ ago Lola Young revealed, again on Instagram, that: "My lungs feel like they're battery powered, like they're just one big battery. Breathing feels like a chore, it feels like hard work, it feels like I should be paid for breathing. It feels like there will be no tomorrow."

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Gomez also suffers from the chronic autoimmune condition lupus, which may also be a contributing factor. In an Instagram Q&A last year, when asked about lupus affecting her voice, she said: “Sometimes things happen. I get weird. My throat kind swells inside sometimes. That’s all.”⁠

Fans have undoubtedly noticed the changing nature of her voice. Indeed, one posted a video on on YouTube (above) that charted its evolution from teen star squeak to something slower, more considered and definitely lower.

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But hey, that’s also what happens to human voices as you grow older. Even if you don’t have a chronic illness or you vape...