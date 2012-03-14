Akai Drive3 Distortion review

A pretty versatile source of distortion but, if you don't mind the bigger footprint, the extra EQ options on the Deluxe look very tempting for just a tenner more.

Like the Fuzz and Overdrive, Akai's Distortion also has a three-position switch supplying variations in gain, structure and tone. It's one of two distortions in the range - we reviewed the Deluxe Distortion (£69) last year.

Sounds

What you get here is a harder-edged dirt box that will suit a variety of styles. Where the warm and boost settings offer more midrange presence, the misnamed fat setting actually sounded nicely scooped and similar to a Rat, albeit a bit less harmonically rich - perhaps it's a spelling mistake…