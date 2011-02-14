The 10 least-sexy sexy songs of all time

If any of these songs are on your Valentine's Day playlist, give up now...

How many of the biggest pop songs of all time are love songs? The vast majority. Throughout history, music and love have always gone hand in hand. Whether as an outlet for those innermost sexual desires when words alone won't suffice, or as a lovelorn expression of heartbreak, there is no more eloquent way to say 'I love you' than to do so in song.

Artists like Prince, Barry White and Marvin Gaye have probably soundtracked more conceptions than it's possible for even the horniest among you to imagine. However, for every soul legend with a back catalogue of baby-making music, there will always be artists who try to do 'sexy' and end up missing the mark with all the seductive allure of a disgraced football pundit.

This Valentine's Day, MusicRadar names and shames a few of the worst offenders...

Bad Company - Feel Like Making Love

Maybe it's the copious amounts of chest hair on display, maybe it's the tight white trousers, who knows? But for whatever reason, if there's one thing we don't feel like doing after watching Paul Rodgers and co. thrust their way through their 1975 hit it's that. Feel like having a rigorous shower would perhaps be more apt.

R Kelly - Pregnant

The most wonderful thing about the bizarrely confused sentiment that R Kelly expresses on Pregnant is that he seems to genuinely believe he's being incredibly romantic.

Unfortunately for Mr Kelly, we've made great advances in the matter of sexual equality over the past century and, as it turns out, 'I want to knock you up and put you in my kitchen' is no longer the ultimate declaration of love that he seems to think it is.

Actually, scrap that, the most wonderful thing about Pregnant is those backing vocals on the chorus… Amazing.

Sir Mix A Lot - Baby Got Back

Obviously here at MusicRadar we're a broad church without a hint of body fascism, so we have absolutely no problem with Sir Mix A Lot's decision to celebrate his love for larger behinds.

However, there are few things in the world less sexy than a man using a crude snake analogy to refer to the opinions of his genitals.

Black Eyed Peas - My Humps

FAO Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas: Humps is a word synonymous with camels, and 'lady lumps' sounds like something you'd throw into an awkward conversation with a young child curious about the birds and the bees.

If Alan Partridge made R&B, it would sound like this.

Another Level - Freak Me

Another Level's 1998 UK number one single was excruciatingly ubiquitous back in the day.

Seemingly penned by an unimaginative sixth former in a one-handed sexting frenzy, if the lyrics aren't enough to make you feel too queasy to stomach that lovingly prepared romantic dinner - "I love the taste of whipped cream / spread it on top of me" - then there's always the thought of that Dane Bowers and Katie Price sex tape. Bleurgh.

Nickleback - Multiple offences...

FAO Chad Kroeger: Please, for the love of God, never try to do 'sexy' again. And just in case you were thinking about it, stay the hell away from irony while you're at it.

From the opening line, "I like your pants around your feet", to the staggering "I like the white stains on your dress", Figured You Out is bellowed with all the poise and finesse of a wookie undergoing a rectal examination. We're not talking smooth-talking sophistication here, or even a job at a greetings card company. This is even worse.

Meat Loaf - I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)

Meat Loaf looks like a fairly open minded man, a fact that only fuels our speculation that whatever it is he blankly refuses to do for the sake of love must involve some fairly horrific and invasive act upon his person.

Rod Stewart - Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

Nope.

Color Me Badd - I Wanna Sex You Up

Tonight MusicRadar will be sitting at home alone with a bottle of wine indiscriminately texting the words I Wanna Sex You Up to every woman in our address book. This is why we're alone.

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Sir Psycho Sexy

Anyone who has read Anthony Kiedis's autobiography, Scar Tissue, can attest to the fact that the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman has what might be referred to as a way with the ladies. However, on this evidence it beggars belief that he managed it. This is just downright unpleasant.

Hopefully we can all agree on the fact that there is no bigger turn-off in the world than novelty sex funk. This is certainly not one for the first date...

Now just to redress the balance...

...here's Little Red Corvette by Prince.

