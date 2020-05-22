Win a Taylor GS Mini-e RW electro acoustic guitar

Since its launch in 2006, the compact GS Mini has proved one of Taylor's biggest success stories. And now, thanks to our friends at Taylor Guitars, you can win one of its latest 2020 electro acoustic models to enjoy anywhere you go.

With a scale length of 23-1/2” and only losing 5mm from the depth of a full-size Taylor GS model, the acoustic leader managed to produced a travel-friendly model with an astonishingly bold voice and great playability.

Now you can win a 2020 Taylor GS Mini-e RW electro acoustic guitar to inspire your playing at home or wherever you wish to take it in the included GS Hard Bag that offers protection with portability.

The guitar features a smooth satin finish with solid Sitka spruce top, layered rosewood body, ebony fingerboard and bridge with sapele neck.

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars )

This GS Mini-e RW electro model comes fitted with Taylor's superb Expression System 2 electronics to give you great sound onstage too.

The Taylor GS Mini series now includes koa, mahogany and walnut models with non-electro options too.

We sat down with Taylor partner and Master Builder Andy Powers to find out more about the GS Mini's history, design and how the series grew to include a remarkable bass model too.

In our video interview with Andy below you'll also find the answer to our competition question.

Good luck! And for more info on the GS Mini series and Taylor's full range, head over Taylorguitars.com