Who is the greatest drummer of all time? Vote now!

Much like the perennial argument about whether Mike Tyson could have toppled Muhammad Ali in a dust-up (correct answer: yes), we've made it our mission to settle the biggest age-old musical pub debate: Who would feature in your fantasy band line-up of GOATs?

Now, we’re aware that this is art - there is no universal ‘best’, but there are preferences and opinions, and we want to hear yours! We’re kicking-off our GOAT hunt by filling the drum stool.

Over the last few weeks, you have been voting for your favourite drummers from each era. Our final round concludes our search by pitting the winners of each decade against each other in order to find the undisputed Greatest Of All Time.

Below, you'll find the final shortlist for our GOAT Hunt, compiled from the winning Top 10 of each round so far. So, get voting and have your say as to who is the true Greatest Of All Time, and we'll announce the winners once the votes are counted!

Says who?

While drawing up our shortlists, we've considered a mix of factors including, but not limited to, influence and innovation in their specific sphere, cultural impact and, yes, chops.

We also apologise in advance for leaning into the world of popular music since the '50s, broadly meaning the whole spectrum of rock, rhythm and blues, prog, soul and the rest.

You will find jazz titans in the mix, but they're arguably under-represented, and your classical maestros will doubtless feel aggrieved. Sorry about that.

Disclaimer: Please file this GOAT Hunt under the category A Bit Of Fun. We're here to celebrate the musicians that have inspired generations and continue to influence the very best music made today.

While ranking them is - if you insist on being serious about it - reductive and stupid, we're going to do it anyway. Just for fun. And along the way, we're going to showcase the best of the best.

