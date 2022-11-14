What is the best new snare drum of 2022?

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: The snare drum is the centre of the universe as far as your drum kit is concerned, so choosing the right one can be a difficult task (probably why so many drummers own multiple snares!).

This year’s best snare drum shortlist highlights just how lucky drummers have it in terms of the range of sizes, materials and styles we have at our disposal.

Did any of these make their way into your setup this year? Show your snare drum love with a vote in the box below.

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.