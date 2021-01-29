Welcome to Gear Expo 2021!

GEAR EXPO 2021: It’s the big one… And it's happening right now – 29th to 30th January 2021. Gear Expo 2021 is the premier online event for musicians everywhere – and you've just found it.

Powered by the biggest brands in music, Gear Expo 2021 is the one-stop, two-day destination for all of 2021’s best new music gear.

There might not be a NAMM show (along with all the insight, hands-ons and behind the scenes reportage that MusicRadar is famous for) but we’re not letting an international pandemic stop us from delivering the goods!

From guitars to drums, amps to synths, recording, performing and more – we've got all your new gear covered via the world-beating content that has made us number one for gearheads.

So relax. Point your browser to our event's homepage right here and get your fix of everything that's new for 2021.

Gear Expo 2021. January 29th – 30th. musicradar.com/gear-expo-2021.

Share the good news. And enjoy the show!