The Black Friday 2020 iPad deals are here, and now could be the time to buy

iPads are always a big seller on Black Friday, with retailers offering hefty discounts on Apple’s all-conquering tablet range.

And, of course, musicians have particular reason to take an interest, given the iPad's fantastic range of DAWs, synths, effects and other apps.

The good news is that there are savings to be had, whichever side of the ‘pond’ you happen to live on. Whether you’re looking to save on the standard iPad or the Air - which we think hits a real sweet spot for music makers - you can pick up an Apple tablet for a great price this weekend. Check out the hottest deals below…

US iPad deals

2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 32GB: $329.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the cheapest possible deal on a 2020 'standard' iPad then this might just be it. A $50 dollar saving is definitely not to be sniffed at if you can live with the 32GB of storage.View Deal

Great price for a 2020 model with 128GB storage 2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 128GB: $429.99 $359.99 at Best Buy

If you can push the budget a little bit, this is the entry-level iPad we'd go for - 128GB gives you plenty of room for manoeuvre when it comes to installing all those music-making apps that you're inevitably going to buy. And $70 is an excellent saving. View Deal

UK iPad deals

2020 iPad Air, 10.9-inch, 64GB: £ 579 £559 at Amazon

OK, it's only a £20 saving, but the 2020 iPad Air has the very latest A14 Bionic chip and represents a great balance between price and power for the iPad musician. You can also save £20 on the 256GB version, which is down to £709.View Deal

2020 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch, 128GB: £429 £409 at Amazon

UK folks can save £20 on the larger capacity version of the vanilla iPad - it's definitely worth forking out for this one rather than the 32GB version if you're a musician. View Deal

