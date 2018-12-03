The 10 best bassists in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best bass players of 2018. First up we have Roger Glover of Deep Purple...

2018 highlight: As a member of Rainbow and Deep Purple, Glover has more than earned his place in the upper echelons of rock royalty. He's still with the latter, and in 2018 the band who's name is mentioned in the same breath as Zeppelin and Sabbath, hit the road in the US with another legendary band, Judas Priest. The tour was a reminder that some of the greatest music was recorded decades ago, by the most pioneering musicians. And Glover is one of them.