PRS announces Maple Limited SE Custom 24 guitar

PRS Europe does a sweet limited-edition model, and its new run of Maple Limited SE Custom 24 guitars is no exception.

The limited model offers a maple fretboard that gives PRS’s iconic bird inlays a blackout makeover, but most excitingly, the neck is satin-finished, as felt on Zach Myers’ SE model, which was deliciously smooth.

Read more: PRS SE Angelus A55E

Six finishes are available: Tri-Colour Sunburst, Sapphire, Purple Burst, Grey Black, Fire Red Burst and Vintage Sunburst.

Elsewhere, the spec is as per the 2017 SE Custom 24, minus any CITES restrictions, of course, but just 100 of each colour will be produced.

The Maple Limited models will be available from early October at the same price as the regular SE Custom 24 (£849 $759) - head over to PRS Guitars Europe for more info.