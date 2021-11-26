These are the best studio headphones Black Friday deals we could find

We can’t stress how important it is to have a quality pair of studio headphones in your arsenal, whether you're a home producer creating music in your bedroom, a guitar player who loves to record tasty riffs or a pianist looking to get the most out of their digital piano , a good set of studio headphones will make all the difference. So if you find yourself in the market for a new set of cans, one of our top picks is now on sale. Sweetwater has dropped the price of the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro and DT 990 Pro to $149 for Black Friday .

Admittedly this isn’t the greatest Black Friday music deal we’ve seen this year - it’s only $10 off - but, these headphones aren’t on sale often, and let’s face it… every little helps. That extra $10 could go towards a new plugin from our Black Friday plugin deals page, which will really take your mix to the next level. Or you could just pocket the saving.

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro/ DT 770 Pro: Now $149 Beyerdynamic DT 990 Pro/ DT 770 Pro: Now $149

These headphones are both featured in our buyer’s guide to the best studio headphones for a reason. They are well made, affordable and most importantly, sound fantastic - the extra $10 off is just a bonus.

Beyerdynamic is renowned by industry professionals and amateurs alike. The DT range is famed for its flat frequency response - which is perfect for hearing your mix for exactly what it is. While their super comfortable design means you can mix for hours and hours without fatigue. For those looking for a closed-back option - perfect for tracking vocals or drums - then the DT 770 Pros are the set for you. The closed-back design will give you less bleed into your microphone and result in a clearer recording. For mixing and mastering, we’d opt for the open-back DT 990 Pros.

More epic Black Friday deals