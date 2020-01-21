NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Introducing the new reverberating superpowers of EarthQuaker Devices' Afterneath v3

NAMM 2020: EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled the third incarnation of its hugely popular Afterneath reverb pedal.

Like its predecessors, the Afterneath is tooled up to deliver a huge range of ambient tones, and while it follows has the same reverb algorithm as versions one and two, it now comes with whole host of new features.

The new Afterneath now has an expression pedal input to control the effect's "Drag" control, which gives you real-time control over a familiar reverb sound to a "scattered ping-pong delay" or anywhere in between. There is also tails or no tails switching, Flexi-Switch Technology for choosing between momentary and latching-style switching, and nine new modes of "Drag" to explore.

Featuring modes such as "Unquantized", "Unquantized with Slew" and "Octaves & Fifths," the Afterneath v3 has some truly wild reverb tones under the hood. The artwork, too, has been refreshed.

The Afterneath v3 is available to pre-order now for release on 15 April. It is priced £/$199.

