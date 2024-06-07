MusicRadar deals of the week: Score $500 off a Yamaha digital piano, 73% off Soundtoys plugins, and 86% off Native Instruments Massive

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

For the month of June, Guitar Center is celebrating everything acoustic-related, with up to 35% off models from Fender, Martin, Gibson, and more in its Acoustic Month Sale. But Wait, there's more. You can also score 15% off Yamaha products ranging from synths to drums, mixers, and PA speakers.

Over at Sweetwater, it's all about drummers. From now until July 2, you can bag yourself up to 35% off a massive range of drum gear. The sale includes everything from cymbals to electronic kits, snares, and accessories.

Meanwhile, Thomann has added a slew of new products to their massive 70th-anniversary sale, which sees new deals added each month until the end of September. The latest additions to the sale include a collection of PRS guitars, Blue Microphones and DW drum gear.

Editor's picks (UK)

Casio Privia PX-S1100: Was £526, now £449

When it comes to affordable fully weighted keyboards, the Casio PX-S1100 is one of the best on the market and with £77 off at Andertons it just got even better.

Soundtoys June Mini Sale: Up to 73% off

Save up to 73% on some of the world's most revered music software products, including the incredible EchoBoy, SuperPlate, and Effect Rack!

Schecter 70th Anniversary Demon-6 ASB: Now £514

On the hunt for something more metal? Well, the Schecter 70th Anniversary Demon-6 ASB might be the right axe for you. With its stunning grey burst finish, Active HB-105S pickups, and fast maple neck, this guitar makes short work of gut-punching riffs.

Editor's picks (US)

Epiphone Hummingbird Studio: Was $449, $349

The Epiphone Hummingbird Studio brings together classic retro design with improved modern elements. Based on the renowned Gibson Hummingbird, the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio features a solid spruce top and mahogany back and sides - and better yet, has $100 slashed off the price.

Yamaha Clavinova CLP-735: $2,899.99, $2,399.99

The Clavinova CLP-735 digital piano offers a wide range of top-quality voices, inspiring creativity with its authentic grand piano sound, while Yamaha's cutting-edge technology delivers seamless expression through its precise key action and triple-sensor hammer detection. Save $500 at Guitar Center.

Native Instruments Massive: 86% off

NI's classic synth is a go-to for many music producers and enthusiasts. Right now, you can purchase it for only $21 at Plugin Boutique. It's a great opportunity to grab this popular plugin at a seriously discounted price!

Music sales to shop

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: