MusicRadar deals of the week: Score an impressive $1,150 off the Vox Bobcat S66 Bigsby, $500 off Breedlove, £170 off the HeadRush MX5 and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

This week, one of the biggest sales is taking place at Musician's Friend, where you can score up to 40% off a huge range of gear. There is also an impressive up to $250 off keys and synths, $500 off Breedlove, $300 off Schecter, and 80% off software.

Elsewhere, Andertons has added a slew of new bargains to their Summer Sale, including heavily discounted PRS guitars, Behringer synths, and Antelope Audio recording gear.

Meanwhile, pre-loved instrument specialists Reverb just slashed a whopping $200 off the Darkglass Electronics Alpha-Omega 200, $800 off the D'Angelico Excel DC Tour and a mind-blowing £1,150 off the Vox Bobcat S66 Bigsby!

Editor's picks (UK)

HeadRush MX5: Was £469, now £299

Compact yet powerful, the HeadRush MX5 is an incredibly easy-to-use guitar FX and amp modeller. It’s realistic-sounding and ideal for the desktop, studio, and stage. With a finely-tuned multi-core processor and a 4” high-resolution touch display, the MX5 makes tone building a breeze - and you can score £170 off the price at Andertons.

PRS SE McCarty 594: Was £899, now £549

The McCarty is a firm favourite of ours and now it's more affordable than ever! This all-mahogany, retro-inspired axe features the stunning 58/15 LT "S" pickup set, push/pull tone controls and a fiercely playable neck - and better yet, you can save £350 at Andertons.

Korg Opsix SE FM Synth: £1,517, £1,419

Opsix puts an approachable and flexible spin on FM and is one of our favourite modern synths - and better yet you can save £98 at PMT.

Editor's picks (US)

Breedlove Oregon Concerto Myrtlewood: $500 off

This is one of Breedlove's most popular models - and for good reason. Featuring a smaller body but the projection of a dreadnought, this guitar is comfortable, extremely well made, stunning to look at and sounds incredible.

Vox Bobcat S66 Bigsby: Save $1,150 at Reverb

The Bobcat S66 offers the stunning vintage look and feel of the original Italian-made Bobcat guitar with the addition of a Bigsby vibrato - and right now you can save a whopping $1,150 at Reverb.

Solid State Logic SSL2+: $249.99, $199.99

The SSL 2+ aims to bring affordability to that 'SSL' sound, packing pro features and connectivity into an audio interface that's within reach of the everyday musician - and you can save $50 at Sweetwater.

Looking for more bargains? Check out more recommended sales below:

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: