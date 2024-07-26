MusicRadar deals of the week: It's all about classic guitars with a colossal $500 off a Gibson Les Paul, $400 off a Flying V and so much more

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Well, this week it's all about six-strings, with sales covering everything from popular electric guitars to pedals and must-have accessories. If you head over to Fender.com, you'll find 20% off a wide range of Squier and Fender models, including the incredible Jazzmaster XII!

Elsewhere, at Guitar Center, guitarists can save big on select Line 6 pedals from now until July 31 - and yes, it includes the HX Stomp, HX One, and HX Effects. Guitar Center is also offering savings on a myriad of popular Fender and Gibson guitars, including the Ultra Stratocaster and Les Paul Standard.

Meanwhile, Andertons has slashed hundreds off almost 40 different Epiphone models in their mega Deal Fest sale, which has just been extended. From the Les Paul to Flying V, Riviera to the SG, there really is a guitar here for almost every style of player – and budget for that matter.

Epiphone Bonamassa SG Custom: £1,299, £1,169

First up is the stunning Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1963 SG Custom, which has had its price slashed by a generous £130. In our glowing review of this stellar signature model, we said, "This guitar is stunning to look at, a joy to play, and has the tone to boot. Whether you are a Bonamassa fan or not, we highly urge you to check this guitar out."

Epiphone '58 Korina V: £1,299, now £899

When we think of iconic guitar shapes, our mind is instantly drawn to the legendary Flying V. Epiphone has lovingly paid tribute to the earliest example of this celebrated design, and now you can own one for a fraction of the cost. Andertons has slashed a mind-blowing £400 off the beautiful Epiphone 1958 Korina Flying V.

Fender Player Strat: £699, £549

With the Player model receiving a face-lift in 2024 in the form of the Player II, many original models are seeing massive discounts to make way for the new stock coming in. Featuring a classy pau ferro fingerboard, along with the Player Strat’s winning formula of three Alnico V single coil pickups, a two-point Synchronized tremolo and Modern C-shaped neck, this is still a super guitar and a steal at £549.

Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII: $449, $359

Sometimes the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $90 at Fender.com.

Line 6 HX Stomp: $699.99, $649.99

If you've got a full pedalboard already, then the Line 6 HX Stomp gives you all the power and versatility of HX effects in a much more compact format, perfect for live performances and a bargain at only $649! Save $50 at Guitar Center.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V: $2,499, now $1,999

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious Satin Wine Red finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing $500 off the price!

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

