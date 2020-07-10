Korg tried to hide evidence of illegal price fixing, says the CMA, as it explains £1.5m fine

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has released further details relating to the £1.5m fine it recently imposed on Korg UK for illegally preventing online price discounts.

The CMA says that, between June 2015 and April 2018, Korg set minimum prices for its electronic music equipment and told resellers not to sell below these prices.

The CMA goes on to detail the lengths that Korg UK went to to ensure that resellers complied with its minimum pricing policy, threatening and sometimes enforcing sanctions against those who advertised and sold at lower prices.

Korg UK considered closing certain resellers’ accounts, temporarily restricting access to a popular product range and withholding financial support it would otherwise have given.

It’s claimed that Korg used price monitoring software to monitor online prices (sometimes in real-time), and that resellers reported on one another, letting Korg know when a rival had dropped a price.

The CMA goes on to say that Korg was well aware that what it was doing was against the law, and established “a culture of hiding its wrongdoing”.

“Staff used increasingly secure, encrypted communication platforms, and tried to ‘stop using direct language’ when writing about Korg’s policy. Korg tried to delete all records of the WhatsApp group used to enforce its minimum pricing policy,” the report says.

Reflecting on the case, the CMA says: “We fined Korg £1.5 million for breaking the law. The fine was increased because senior management was involved, and because the illegal behaviour was considered to be intentional - staff even knew what they were doing was against the law and sought to hide it.

“In this case, Korg admitted to breaking the law, and cooperated with the CMA’s investigation, and its fine was reduced to reflect this.”