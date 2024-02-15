Guitar Center's up to 35% off Presidents' Day sale gets our vote for this year's best guitar offers – score an impressive $750 off the Hagstrom '67 Viking II

Presidents' Day has quickly become one of the best times of the year to pick up a new piece of music gear, with most music retailers getting in on the action. For us, one of the most impressive sales comes courtesy of Guitar Center, where you can bag up to 35% off a wide range of gear , with big-name brands included.

No matter what instrument you rely on to make your music, we can safely say you'll find a discounted version in this mega-sale. There truly is something for everyone, from electric guitars to drum sets , pianos to PA speakers .



A few of our favourites include the gorgeous Hagstrom '67 Viking II, which has a mind-blowing $750.02 slashed off the price – that's better than half price! This guitar oozes vintage charm, and we are massive fans of the dual-coiled Hagstrom mini-humbuckers. If you are on the hunt for an acoustic guitar, then look no further than the Gibson Generation Collection G-200 EC, which is down to only $1,529 - that's a saving of $470!

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 35% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

Keys players can score a mega $100 off the Casio CDP-S110, which thanks to its stellar sound, superb build quality and fantastic playability, is one of our top picks for the best digital pianos for beginners. Elsewhere, we've spotted $40 off the Alesis Nitro Max, one of the most popular electronic drum kits around. Whether you're a beginner looking for your first kit or a seasoned pro seeking a quieter practice option, this is the kit for you.

As you'd expect, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 21 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate as you don't have long.

Shop the full Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale below