Guitar bargains! Harley Benton is offering a huge 25% off 25 guitars, basses and pedals for 25 days

We've seen Harley Benton's 25th Anniversary models, now it's celebrating the milestone again with some good ol' electric guitar, bass and effects pedal bargains.

There's six of the brand's Double pedal effects pedal range reduced to £50 each – including the Twoface overdrive and tremolo, Sidecar overdrive and analogue EQ.

There's guitar deals galore; the SC Special in Pelham Blue is just £143, with its two Roswell P90S-N pickups offering the kind of sonic poke in the mix that humbuckers can't.

There's six well-spec'd Fusion models, with most going for under £200 including the Fusion-III HSS Roasted OMS, Fusion-T HH Roasted IB and Fusion-T HH Roasted SP and considering the roasted maple necks and stainless steel frets here, these probably offer the biggest bargains of the lot.

Other eye-catchers include the Mosrite-style MR-Modern guitar and bass models, plus the bargain £102 JB-62 bass in Sunburst. If guitarists ever needed an excuse to add a bass to the collection, here it is.

There's even some left-handed bargains. Check out the full loyalty sale at Thomann.