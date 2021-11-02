Best in drums 2021 - vote now!

Another year is drawing to a close and it’s time to look back on the players and hot new drum gear that made a mark in 2021.

The drum landscape continues to evolve at breakneck pace, with constant innovation in the ever more competitive world of electronic percussion, a wider variety of quality and affordable acoustic kits than ever before and a stellar selection of outstanding drum talent at work across the industry.

We’ve put together shortlists that we believe represent the finest drummers and new gear on offer across the year, but we need your help to select a winner in each category.

Now, we know music is not about competition – and that any ‘best’ is highly subjective - but we still think this end of year poll is a great way to acknowledge the work of the players and manufacturers that motivate, support and develop your own drumming.

Browse the categories below and place your votes. Voting closes on 21 November and we'll start announcing winners from the end of this month.

You know what to do…

THE PLAYERS

The range of drumming styles that these drummers cover is incredible, with thrash titans, heavy groovers and experimental types all rubbing shoulders in our poll showdown.

In the best online drum personality, we want to give you a chance to celebrate the players who have inspired, educated and entertained you across 2021, a year when ongoing lockdowns made the web more important than ever.

Masters of the instrument, the best of them construct multi-faceted, dynamic beats that form the basis for musical exploration, while still holding it down and playing with feel.

2021's been a great year for rock drumming. Not only have we seen some ace young drummers vying for the rock crown, we've also seen well-loved veteran rockers hitting the road again and giving it their all in the name of a good time and great music.

Drummers create the bedrock upon which most hit songs are built, and this selection of players are the absolute best in the world at that job. When the mics are on and the track is cued, who has the skills to deliver a clean take? Place your vote below.

THE GEAR

Every type of drummer had their pick of great cymbals in 2019, once again proving that we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to fantastic gear.

The best new drum kit is perhaps the most hard-fought and prestigious of our annual drum awards. Those on the shortlist represent excellent combinations of build quality, value, sound and playability.

With every passing year, the best electronic drum kits grow more powerful, expressive and robust. Our shortlist represents a selection of the finest and most innovative set-ups to hit the shelves this year.

The snare drum is the centre of the universe as far as your drum kit is concerned, so choosing the right one can be a difficult task (probably why so many drummers own multiple snares!).

This year’s best snare drum shortlist highlights just how lucky drummers have it in terms of the range of sizes, materials and styles we have at our disposal.