Amazon has knocked a huge £108 off the Positive Grid Spark Pearl amp for a very limited time

Over the last couple of years the Positive Grid Spark has revolutionised the ever more competitive guitar practice amp market. And right now it's also one of the best value amps around, with a tasty £108 off the newest Spark Pearl model at Amazon UK.

With the most comprehensive and next-level do-it-all feature set out there - plus a padded carry bag and free shipping thrown in as part of this deal - it’s hard to think why you’d choose another amp in this bracket. Especially considering the Spark Pearl model features show-stopping white tolex and gold piping instead of the usual black.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl + free bag: save £108

The Positive Grid Spark Pearl offers all of the same next-level functionality as the original, but this time it’s offered in a special edition white tolex to mark Positive Grid’s 10th anniversary. With this deal you’ll also get the Spark Traveller gig bag and free shipping.

When we first reviewed the Spark, we were absolutely blown away. Our breathless conclusion (which we stand by?): "The Positive Grid Spark 40 might just be the ultimate at-home amp. The tones are great, and the smart tech is indeed smart. Auto Chord and Smart Jam are incredible practice and learning tools, and a lot of fun, too."

If you’re not familiar, the Positive Grid Spark is a guitar practice amp, but it takes the concept to the next level. As well as the included 33 amp models, and 43 effects, the Spark comes equipped with USB and Bluetooth connectivity giving you access to thousands of guitar tones as well as hooking up to your computer for recording.

But the tech doesn’t stop there, because the spark also contains Positive Grid’s intelligent jamming features. Smart Jam learns your playing style and generates backing tracks with authentic bass and drum patterns to suit. While the Auto Chords feature can analyse any song you play through its smart app, producing a real-time chord chard so you can play along!

Not enough features for you? It also doubles as a stylish Bluetooth speaker that wouldn't look out of place anywhere in the house.

In related Positive Grid news, the guitar brand recently launched their first audio interface called the Riff. See what we thought in our Positive Grid Riff review.

