MusicRadar deals of the week: Save hundreds on big-name brands - £500 off Gretsch, $400 off Zildjian, and $200 off various Fender and Taylor models

Welcome to MusicRadar's deals of the week, where we'll share with you the very best offers from around the web on some of our best-rated musical equipment. As the name suggests, we'll bring you a new batch of exciting discounts every week, so be sure to check back regularly to see what we've uncovered and stay ahead of the game.

Earlier this week, the internet was awash with epic deals thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. However, now that the sales event is over, the music gear deals are a little thin on the ground. That said, don't worry, we've still managed to sniff out a few offers worth shouting about.

Musician's Friend is currently running their annual Rocktober sale, which sees up to 40% slashed off a variety of popular music-making gear - as well as $200 off Fender and Taylor, up to 50% of microphones and up to $400 off Zildjian cymbals.

Over at Guitar Center, you can score up to 10% off second-hand instruments, while Andertons have slashed up to £500 off Gretsch guitars and up to £400 off a Gibson Les Paul.

UK Editor's picks

Gretsch G6659TFM Broadkaster Jr: £2,799, £2,299

This stunning Gretsch is slightly smaller than the large-bodied models you may be used to, making it ideal for players who find large semi-hollow guitars too cumbersome to hold - and better yet, you can save £500 at Andertons.

Gibson USA Les Paul Standard '60s: £2,499, £2,099

Looking for the ultimate Les Paul? Well, you can't go wrong with this '60s variant, which features a stunning AA figured maple top, '60s Burstbucker pickups, ABR-1 bridge & Grover tuners. Save £400 at Andertons.

Casio AP-750 Digital Piano: £1,849, £1,655

Looking for a sleek, compact, and brilliant sounding home piano? Well look no further than Casio's stunning AP-750. Right now you can save £194 at Andertons.

US Editor's picks

Zildjian cymbals: Up to $400 off

Looking to seriously improve the sound of your kit? Well, maybe it's time for a whole new set of cymbals. There has never been a better time to do it, as over at Musician's Friend, you can score up to $400 off a range of Zildjian cymbals.

Roland RD-2000: $2,499.99, $2,199.99

Here at MusicRadar, we are massive fans of the Roland RD-2000. This powerhouse of a digital piano has a feel, sound, and built quality that is second to none. Currently you can save $300 at Musician's Friend.

Casio PX-S1100 Privia Digital Piano: $679.99, $579

Designed for musicians and hobbyists alike, the PX-S1100 delivers an enhanced concert grand piano sound in a sleek, lightweight package - and better yet, you can save $100.99 at Guitar Center right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at MusicRadar, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing, creating and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything music gear-related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products for our deals.

Our mission is simple - to help you make the best buying decision, find the right gear at the right price, to make the best music you can.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s been reduced to a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers that we trust.

You can see more of our product recommendations in our buyer's guides and reviews.

Why you can trust our choices

Our editors and writers are all experienced musicians and experts in their fields. They have a deep understanding of the categories that they cover, which means that you can trust their choices when it comes to recommending products.

We pride ourselves on the independence, quality and reliability of our testing processes and the reviews it produces. It’s what has made us the world’s leading music-making publishing company. You can find more details on how we test some specific key product categories, but the principles apply across the board, rigorously assessing build quality, functionality, playability and, of course, sonic performance.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view of which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: