Learn 6 great guitar chords for rock

Guitar skills: Contemporary hard rock bands such as Alter Bridge, Breaking Benjamin, Seether and Black Stone Cherry often use drop turnings including drop D, C# and C. We're going to focus on drop D in this lesson so you can get started quickly: Simply tune your low E [thickest] string down to D.

The sus2 chord is a basic powerchord with a major 2nd interval added. We also find the root and 5th doubled in some chords, expanding the shapes potentially over two octaves or more and giving a fatter, more ‘post grunge’ sound than the common or garden powerchord.

Try out the chords with this track

Here we take the classic drop D one-finger powerchord and extend it into bigger fatter sounding shapes. Try to make more out of the interwoven melody of bar 1.

