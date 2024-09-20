Save up to 35% in Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon - including a mind-blowing $430 off the stunning D'Angelico Premier Bedford
The aptly named Guitar-A-Thon sale is the place to go for an epic six-string related bargain
If you're a guitarist you'll want to stop what you're doing and listen up. Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon has landed and this year's offering is epic. Guitar Center is often guilty of knocking huge chunks of cash off its coolest products, but the Guitar-A-Thon sale sees prices fall to Black Friday levels, meaning it’s never been a better time to upgrade your live, studio, or practice setup.
We’ve trawled the site and hand-selected a few of our favourite deals, making it a little easier for you to find a bargain. So, whether you're looking to spruce up your rig ready for a gig, there's a recording session on the horizon, or you've simply earned a treat, there's so much discounted gear up for grabs that you're sure to find something that fits the bill.
Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: Up to 35% off
Until 8 October, massive savings are available on a wide range of electric guitars, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, tube amps, effects, and accessories. Whatever you're looking for, the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale has something for you.
First up, we need to give a shout-out to the incredible D'Angelico Premier Bedford SH in the gorgeous limited edition Shell Pink finish. Loaded with a duo of Duncan Designed TE-103 single coils and a powerful Duncan Designed MH-102 mini-humbucker, this guitar sounds just as good as it looks, and with a jaw-dropping $430 slashed off the price, it has just become unbeatable in terms of value.
Hollowbody fans will want to check out the stunning Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $140 off, we think it's a total steal!
For those who like things a little heavier, the Schecter C-1 Platinum in gorgeous Satin Purple Burst is the guitar for you. Loaded with EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is built to riff, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better metal guitar for under $649.
Now, if you are on the hunt for a Strat that will allow you to stand out from the crowd, the Fender Player Series Saturday Night Special Stratocaster HSS Limited Edition in stunning Daytona Blue is your best bet. Loaded with Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups, this guitar sounds incredible, and right now, you can save $180!
As you'd expect, the list of sale items is virtually endless, so we implore you to browse the site and see if anything interests you.
