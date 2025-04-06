“I parted company with my trusty Fender Strat, previously owned by Lemmy, and part exchanged it for a flute. It just looked nice and shiny!”: How Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson became rock’s leading one-legged flautist

News
By published

“At first I couldn’t get a note out of it,” he said

Ian Anderson in 1977
(Image credit: Getty Images/Ed Perlstein)

Jethro Tull’s frontman Ian Anderson has no doubt what he is most famous for. He describes himself as “the guy who stands in the middle playing the flute while standing on one leg”.

But this isn’t something he ever planned on doing. It just sort of happened.

When Jethro Tull formed in 1967, Anderson had been in various blues bands as a singer, guitarist and harmonica player.

As he recalled to Classic Rock in 2020: “We came out of that period where to get a gig – let alone get a record deal – you had to be in a blues band or an out-and-out pop group.

“But on the periphery there was Captain Beefheart and The Graham Bond Organisation – very different to purist black American blues – which was important to the development of Jethro Tull.

“And that signpost got bigger in the summer of ’67 when Pink Floyd had The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and The Beatles had Sgt. Pepper.

“Those records energised me – you could step outside the comfort zone of twelve-bar blues or pop music and you could do something different.”

It was in this moment of anything-goes experimentation that Ian Anderson made a life-changing decision on a whim.

“I’d been playing guitar and harmonica,” he said, “but as a guitarist I was never going to be as good as Eric Clapton, simple as that.

“So I parted company with my Fender Strat, whose previous owner was [future Motörhead leader] Lemmy Kilmister, who was then the rhythm guitar player for the Rockin’ Vickers, and I bought a flute, for no good reason. It just looked nice and shiny.

He admitted: “At first I couldn’t get a note out of it. I put it back in its case and never touched it again for six months, until somebody said to me: ‘You don’t blow into the hole, you blow across it!’ Oh, okay.

“Suddenly I got a note, then another and another. Within a week I was playing blues solos and it became part of our gig.

“That was the beginning of the Jethro Tull with the guy who stands in the middle playing the flute while standing on one leg.”

And it was always the same leg.

“Yes,” he confirmed. “Ever since I started playing harmonica at the Marquee club I’ve always stood on the right leg.”

Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath (Rockpop In Concert 10.7.1982) - YouTube Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath (Rockpop In Concert 10.7.1982) - YouTube
Watch On

This has been the subject of great interest among Tull fans for decades, as Anderson explained when he discussed recent solo tours in which he has enjoyed some amusing exchanges with the public.

“I’ve done some solo tours in small theatres,” he said. “So there’s chat and a bit of music and a Q&A where we invite the audience to try to pin me down and see what a slippery character I am.

“We did a couple of tours in America, called Rubbing Elbows With Ian Anderson, and it’s a lot of fun, and you do get a few rather wacky questions.

“A woman asked me, ‘Does standing on one leg mean that one leg is stronger than the other?’

“I stood up said, ‘Does one look bigger than the other to you?’

“She said, ‘Yeah, your right leg looks a little bigger.’

“I said, ‘That’s an astute observation, but unless you had a tape measure with you…’

“She put her hand in her pocket and produced a tape measure. So I invited her up on stage to measure my thighs!”

Anderson also revealed the greatest hazard for the one-legged flautist.

“The worst thing is a carpeted floor,” he winced. “Your foot doesn’t turn as it would on a wooden floor, and you twist your knee."

Categories
Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott
Guitars Editor

Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Muse circa 2001

“It was the first kind of rock monster that we'd created”: How an explosive 2001 switch-up revealed just how ferocious Muse could get
John Lydon of PiL performs on stage during their &#039;End of World Tour&#039; at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 30, 2023

“Let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations”: John Lydon’s message to the reformed Sex Pistols
Muse circa 2001

“It was the first kind of rock monster that we'd created”: How an explosive 2001 switch-up revealed just how ferocious Muse could get
See more latest
Most Popular
John Lydon of PiL performs on stage during their &#039;End of World Tour&#039; at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on September 30, 2023
“Let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations”: John Lydon’s message to the reformed Sex Pistols
eats everything in his studio
“Entrance Song is a massive 808 sub and a 909 kick. Those two shouldn’t work together - I’m not sure they were even in key”: Eats Everything on his ever-changing approach to production and DJing
Mark Ronson in a hospital bed
“Turns out they weigh more than I thought... #tornthisway”: Mark Ronson injures himself trying to move a stage monitor
Suno logo
“Stealing the work, art and livelihoods of lyricists, songwriters and composers”: Ivors Academy warns Suno AI over its ‘lyrics generator’
Bill Burr
“I was like, ‘Man, I hated your band. You ended my thing’”: Bill Burr told Eddie Vedder that he hated Pearl Jam because they “knocked out” ‘80s hair metal
Gary Moore
“His legacy as one of the world’s greatest guitar players will one day soon be celebrated by many, and that makes us so proud”: On what would have been his 73rd birthday, work begins on a Belfast statue of guitar legend Gary Moore
Marshall Jefferson
SampleRadar: 267 free deep house samples
Black and white still of Bruce Springsteen
“For one reason or another, something I felt was missing" Springsteen to launch 7 new/old albums including 74 unreleased songs
Bon Iver and Mk.gee
“That was the first time where I was actually, like, really, really, really humbled”: Bon Iver’s new album features a collaboration with Mk.gee, a musician who “reignited something” in him when he watched him play with Dijon on tour
benny blanco
"I didn't know you could change the tempo in Pro Tools - so I just made all my songs at 120bpm": Super-producer Benny Blanco reveals the surprising reason why most of his early hits are at the same tempo